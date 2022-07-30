Cyberabad CP launches CDRF teams for rescue operations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra launched the CDRF teams at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The services of an exclusive Cyberabad Disaster Response Force (CDRF) to be used for rescue operations during natural calamities in Cyberabad was launched by Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters here on Saturday.

To respond immediately and resolve complaints and take up rescue operations when floods and other natural calamities occur during the rainy season, appropriate training was given to the police personnel at the GHMC Disaster Response Force training by forming two teams.

Correspondingly, disaster management equipment has been provided to Cyberabad Police in collaboration with the Director (EV & DM) of the GHMC.

As part of the CDRF initiative, two well-trained teams consisting of 21 members each were trained for three days. Each team which will be led by a Reserve Sub-inspector includes police constables and home guards.

“These well-trained CDRF personnel can respond immediately in the event of heavy rains, floods and natural calamities and coordinate with National Disaster Response Force teams to prevent any loss of life and property,” said Stephen Raveendra.

Directorate of EV&DM Vishwajit Kampati said they were ready to provide training to more personnel if any help was needed from their side.

The disaster management equipment was handed over to the Disaster Management teams today. Joint Commissioner Avinash Mohanty and other police personnel were present.