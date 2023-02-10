93 TMREIS students crack JEE Main 2023

As many as 93 students including 27 girls of TMREIS have cracked the paper I (BE/BTech) of JEE Main 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:40 AM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: As many as 93 students including 27 girls of Telangana Minorities Residential Junior Colleges have cracked the paper I (BE/BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 first session and qualified for the JEE Advanced. The results were recently announced by the National Testing Agency.

Md. Mujahid of Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College Barkas Boys was top scorer with 99.34 percentile, G Vidya Sagar of Rajendranagar Boys stood second with 92.92 percentile and Sufiyan Mohiuddin of Barkas Boys stood third with 92 percentile

The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) established Centres of Excellence – special intensive coaching centres for training students for the JEE Main and other entrance examinations.

TMREIS Secretary B Shafiullah said 93 students who qualified in the JEE Main would be further groomed to crack the JEE Advanced for securing seats in the Indian Institutes of Technology.