Soon, polytechnic students can exit course after 2nd year and write EAMCET

The new rule is being introduced as part of multiple entry and exit regulations released by the All India Council for Technical Education in technical education

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 12:25 AM, Fri - 10 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Students of various polytechnic courses can exit the programme after successfully completing the second year and appear for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for admissions into first-year BTech courses, starting from the 2023-24 academic year.

Such students must secure a minimum of 90 credits and will be awarded a certificate in engineering, which will be equivalent to the Intermediate certificate issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

Also Read TS EAMCET to commence from May 7

Those candidates, who could not clear a three-year diploma course for not securing requisite the credits — 130 out of 150 — are also eligible to take the certificate in engineering, provided they have at least 90 credits. These candidates, too, will be eligible to appear for the TS EAMCET and enrol for first-year BTech courses.

The new rule is being introduced as part of multiple entry and exit regulations released by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in technical education. The regulations allow students to exit from the course or gain entry if they have requisite credits. A proposal to give eligibility to diploma second-year students or candidates with a certificate in engineering for the TS EAMCET has been sent to the State government for approval.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training offers three-year diploma courses in both engineering and non-engineering streams. The new rule, if approved, will be applicable only to students pursuing engineering programmes.

Currently, diploma students, after completing their three-year coursework, can join second-year BTech and BPharmacy courses as lateral entry after cracking the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test.

In the 2022-23 academic year, the State government extended eligibility to second-year polytechnic students or candidates with the certificate in engineering to take admission into conventional undergraduate courses of BA, BSc and BCom.