A few stirring and inspirational biopics to watch out for in 2023

Published Date - 06:08 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: There are movies that are meant for pure entertainment and then there are those that leave an indelible imprint in the minds of the audiences. Biopics, especially, come under this category and end up being motivational stories for everyone.

After a series of biopics that have hit the screens and captured attention in the past few years, the industry is gearing up for a few more such as ‘Taali’, ‘Chakda Xpress’ and ‘Tarla’, which depict stories of grit, courage and indomitable dreams.

Taali

When the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment in 2014, recognising the transgender community as a third gender, the story of transgender activist Gauri Sawant who had been at the forefront of this struggle for equality and dignity, came into the spotlight. This was a compelling story that was waiting to be immortalised on the big screen. Creative duo Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar ideated a cinematic version with none other than Sushmita Sen playing Gauri. ‘Taali’ will soon release on an OTT platform.

Chakda Xpress

After displaying her sensational action chops in 2015’s ‘NH-10’, Anushka Sharma will showcase her athleticism in another home production ‘Chakda Xpress’. The strong buzz suggests that Anushka has followed a punishing fitness schedule to step into the shoes of star cricketer Jhulan Goswami who rose from anonymity to become one of the fastest female bowlers of all time. She is today considered as one of the greatest bowlers to ever play the sport and it remains to be seen how Anushka will do justice to her brilliance.

Tarla

Before the era of the MasterChef franchise and celebrity YouTube chefs, there was Tarla Dalal, the ever-smiling Gujarati homemaker who turned her passion for cooking into an empire that spanned television shows and countless books focused on Indian vegetarian cuisine. This year, Huma Qureshi will retell the story of India’s first-ever home chef and will play the genial and brilliant Tarla Dalal. Huma supposedly shot for the film for 37 days at a stretch in Mumbai. ‘Tarla’ will hit the big screen this year.