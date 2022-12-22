Pan-India biopic ‘Khudiram Bose’ to be screened for Parliamentarians on December 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: ‘Khudiram Bose’ is a pan-Indian biopic based on the iconic freedom fighter of the same name. The film was recently screened during the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) under the Indian Panorama section in Goa.

Produced by Golden Rain Productions, the biopic is presented by Jagarlamudi Parvathi, and produced by Rajitha Jagarlamudi. Made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi, the film marks the acting debut of Rakesh Jagarlamudi. The meaningful biopic is going to be screened in the Films Division Auditorium in Delhi for the Members of Parliament. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has stated that it will be screened on December 22.

Directed by DVS Raju, the ambitious project sees the coming together of some of the finest acting and technical talents. Music director Mani Sharma, award-winning production designer Thota Tharani, stunt director Kanal Kannan, and cinematographer Rasool Ellore are some of the talents associated with the project. Editor Marthand K Venkatesh and dialogue-writer Baaladitya have also worked on the film.

Besides Rakesh Jagarlamudi, the film also has Vivek Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Nasser, Ravi Babu, Kasi Viswanath and others in prominent roles.