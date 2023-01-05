A glimpse into Ravulapati’s writing journey

The former IPS officer, retired as Additional Director General of Police (HR), who wrote around 20 novels so far, speaks to Telangana Today as his debut English novel ‘A Glimmer of Light’ hits the markets.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 07:48 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Despite all the plans we make, sometimes, life simply unfolds as it’s destined, and all we can do is seize the opportunities that come our way. Describing how he met his destiny, Ravulapati Seetarama Rao, retired police officer who made significant contributions to Telugu literature, calls his career an ‘accident’.

The former IPS officer, retired as Additional Director General of Police (HR), who wrote around 20 novels so far, speaks to Telangana Today as his debut English novel ‘A Glimmer of Light’ hits the markets.

Born at Mudigonda, Khammam village in 1943, Seetaramarao began his literary career during his graduation days at Osmania University. His first short story ‘Vaarshikotsavam’, inspired by true events from his college, was published in a Telugu daily. He then went on to write 25 such short stories which gained him popularity at a young age.

After completing post-graduation at Nagpur University, his first novel ‘Bratuku Bongaram’, was published in 1968. Rao worked as a lecturer at a college for three years before joining the police department as DSP in 1970.

“When my first short story, which I wrote in my leisure time, made it to the newspaper, that encouraged me to write more and I thoroughly enjoyed the process. Coming to my police career, I never imagined myself joining the force. I only took the exam because my friend insisted that I do so,” said the 78-year-old.

Post receiving the rank of IPS in 1980, he resumed writing in 1981, on advice of the superiors in the department. His popular weekly ‘Khakee Kalam’, helped improve the public’s perception of the police department by showcasing the humane side of its personnel.

“Interrogation has become simpler for me because, through writing, I began to contemplate the human aspect and attempted to understand the criminals’ views. I have realised that every crime has a motive, and it’s critical to understand it in order to help the criminal change rather than resorting to third-degree treatments,” he said, adding that most of his stories are inspired by his personal experiences and incidents.

His book ‘A Glimmer of Light’ is an idea developed from his short story ‘Cheekatlo Chirukaanthi’, that speaks about the prevailing political situation in the state and focuses on a rare glimmer of light amidst dark clouds of pessimism. The book was recently launched by EMESCO publications and is available at major bookstores in the city.