A good film will always find its right audience: Yami Gautam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry has evolved with time and uses the medium of cinema halls as well as OTT to release movies, said Yami Gautam, well-known Bollywood actor.

Speaking at ABP Network’s second edition of the ‘Ideas of India’ summit on the topic, “Breaking the Mould – Making it Big”, she said, “Films were meant to be made for the big screen to make people forget the world outside the cinema hall. But, the industry has adapted to the change.”

Explaining this, she added, “My last five films were released on OTT. It has its own metrics to judge the success of the film such as viewership and how well it was liked by the audience.”

Elaborating further, she said that “the industry is evolving” to accommodate better characters and scripts. “Change doesn’t happen overnight, every generation brings change,” she said.

On being asked about her take on women-centric films, she explained, “I think the term ‘women-centric’ will become redundant in the times to come. People only care about the story and the characters of a film, not the gender of the person playing it.”