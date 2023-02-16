Yami receives rave reviews for her performance in ‘Lost’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Yami Gautam Dhar has been pioneering the world of craft, acting, and storytelling for a really long time and since the last few projects, the actor has proved herself to be one of the sought-after talents in the industry.

After delivering blockbuster hits like ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’, Yami goes a notch higher and gives us ‘Lost’ this year.

Seen as an idealistic crime journalist, Yami plays a role like this for the first time. Throughout the film, she has given ample gravitas to her character and infused life into the script. Her mind-blowing performance attracted much attention.

While some called her performance to be ‘powerful’, others said her character is both ‘charming’ and ‘resilient’. Her acting is being called effortless. Everybody is praising her for delivering another blockbuster single-handedly.

Netizens, too, have shared their reviews. One wrote “Mam, as vidhi sahani you have done a fantastic job. Excellent movie..just excellent movie. After A THURSDAY this is the movie. Search for satyameva jayate has begun. Fantastic work mam (sic).”

A user wrote, “Finished watching #Lost ❤. What a remarkable performance by @yamigautam as she’s back again with a sensitive issues in our system. Kudos to her for such a wonderful performance as a reporter Viddhi Sahani @aniruddhatony .. Tony Da once again proved why he’s best. #YamiGautam (sic).”

On the work front, while Yami’s ‘Lost’ has just been released, she will also be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ with Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar and ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar.