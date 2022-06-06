A journey from an ordinary boy to becoming a supermodel, Rishab Singh

Hyderabad: Dreams, how small is this word, isn’t it? But when it comes to paying the price of these dreams, we lose or bend our knees in front of fate. We all must have some plans that we want to fulfil, but due to one reason or the other, we cannot fulfil that dream. Do you know a person who thought of fighting luck instead of succumbing to fate and fulfilling his childhood dreams? We are talking about the multi talented Rishab Singh, a well-known personality today.

Rishab started his career by participating in Mr India in 2017, where he became the 2nd Runner up; after that, Rishab Participated in Mr. World and represented India. He started his career in the television world as a model when no one knew him, but today Rishab is a famous model and actor.

We only know about Rishab’s career, but today we will tell you about Rishab’s early life. Rishab belongs to Haryana and now is a resident of Delhi. No one knew that a kid from a small village in Haryana would be seen with big stars like Ranvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, and Yuvika Chaudhary. Not only this, but Rishab has earned his name in the world of Advertisements and the glamour industry.

Rishab has noticed throughout his career and struggle time that today’s youth has a lot of interest in modelling and acting, but no one is there to guide them; only then did Rishab start giving coaching to the youth and children online, where he provides coaching to them for acting and modelling.

Rishab says that being ready for the camera is as important as being prepared for the world, and the camera, we have to be prepared for the world. That’s why Rishab is always so confident. Rishab’s life and his hard work are like an inspiration for all of us; we get to learn a lot from him, like never to give up, and keep working hard and chase our dreams until they become true. Today crores of people are fans of Rishab, and everyone loves him very much. Rishab is a very hardworking person, and it is a result of his hard work that today, people respect and follow him. Shortly, Rishab will be seen in 2 TV serials, the details of which he will disclose soon to his fans and followers.