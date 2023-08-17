| A Million Miles Away To Launch On Prime Video On September 15

‘A Million Miles Away’ to launch on Prime Video on September 15

Directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella, it has screenplay by Bettina Gilois, Hernán Jiménez, and Alejandra Márquez Abella.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, ‘A Million Miles Away’ follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm worker on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.

With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives, and teachers, José’s unrelenting drive and determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. Acclaimed writer and director Alejandra Márquez Abella has created a dazzling tribute to the loyalty and tenacity of the entire Hernández family, as well as anyone who dares to dream.

Produced by Mark Ciardi, and Campbell McInnes, the 120-minute film stars Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, Sarayu Blue, Veronica Falcón, Julio César Cedillo, Garret Dillahunt and Eric Johnson.

