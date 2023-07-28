Nikhil Siddharth’s action thriller ‘Spy’ premieres on Prime Video

Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of Telugu action-thriller ‘Spy’ starring Nikhil Siddharth in the lead.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of Telugu action-thriller ‘Spy’. Directed by Garry BH, the film stars Nikhil Siddharth in the lead, along with Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, and Makrand Deshpande in pivotal roles.

‘Spy’ is currently being streamed exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. ‘Spy’ is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

The film is centred on Jai (Nikhil Siddharth), who embarks on a mission to eliminate a wanted arms dealer – Khaadir. During the course of this dangerous mission, Jai must also uncover the truth behind his brother Subhash’s mysterious death.

As he delves deeper in his efforts to successfully complete his mission, he not only uncovers a mole who stole classified files related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose but will also have to stop a vengeful nuclear scientist determined to provoke a war between India and China. In ‘Spy’, Jai and his band of brave compatriots are on a perilous journey to safeguard the country from all threats, foreign and domestic.

Speaking about the film, Garry said, “‘Spy’ has been an exceptional experience for me, and will always remain extremely special as it marks my first film as a director. An ode to the spy-action genre, peppered with unexpected twists, extreme action sequences and powerful performances, the film will keep the audience captivated throughout. After receiving much love in cinemas, I am thrilled that ‘Spy’ will reach a much larger audience, when it streams exclusively on Prime Video.”

Watch the trailer here: