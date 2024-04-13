Telugu comedy film ‘Om Bheem Bush’ starts streaming on Prime Video

The movie marks the latest addition to the Prime membership.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 April 2024, 07:18 PM

Hyderabad: Prime Video has just announced the global streaming of the Telugu comedy film ‘Om Bheem Bush’.

Directed by Harsha Konuganti and produced by Sunil Balusu and Vamshi Krishna Reddy, under the banner of V Celluloid, the film features Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead.

‘Om Bheem Bush’ had its exclusive premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 12. The movie marks the latest addition to the Prime membership.

The film follows the journey of three doctorates — Krish, Vinay, and Madhav, who visit a rural village, Bhairavapuram, and start an enterprise called ‘Bang Bros A to Z Services’ in a bid to earn easy money.

However, their lives take an unexpected turn when Krish falls madly in love with the Sarpanch’s daughter. In order to marry her, he and his friends must retrieve a treasure guarded by a ghost in the haunted Sampangi Mahal. As they embark on this daring mission, they encounter a myriad of challenges. How Krish unravels the ghost’s past, addresses his own unresolved issues, and secures the treasure forms the crux of ‘Om Bheem Bush’.