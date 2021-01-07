A pretty creative criminal lawyer

Malvika Sharma, the leading lady of Red, shares how she can multi-task and deal with criminals even while acting

The beautiful bubbly girl Malvika Sharma, who entered the Telugu film industry with Ravi Teja’s Nela Ticket, is now expecting to make a mark with her second Telugu film, Red. Talking about Red, which stars Ram Pothineni in the lead role, Malvika says ,“When I started working for Nela Ticket, I was interning in Hyderabad for my LLB course and director Ravi Kishore sir had messaged me. I heard the narration, did a costume look test and dialogue audition, and was finalised. The first film was a learning experience for me and that was easy as I was myself. But in this film, I am not what I am outside,” says Malvika who engaged a Telugu tutor to learn the dialogues for the film.

Drawing comparison between Ravi Teja and Ram, Malvika says, “Ravi Teja sir and Ram are both very energetic people, but they are different — on the sets, Ravi sir is a super fun man, while Ram is very reserved; he gives the co-artiste time to adjust, he saves his energy for the take, and in one take, he gives it all. That’s why, he is called energetic star,” says Malvika who shot two songs in Italy just five days ahead of lockdown.

It was in the first week of March that Red crew flew to Italy to shoot the songs. But then, they were unaware of the spread of coronavirus. “While I was travelling from India, I was wearing mask in flight. I felt ‘I am going to Europe, why should I be sacred… there wouldn’t be any cases’. I didn’t use any sanitisers in Italy. I only used them in India and upon returning after five days, I realised there were so many cases reported in Italy and thank God nothing happened to us,” said Malvika, who completed her LLB and is now about to pursue her LLM.

Malvika believes that education is a key to a wider world and she prefers having two careers at a time. Elaborating further, Malvika said, “My grandfather was a lawyer. When he passed away, I wanted to become like him and take his legacy forward. But my dad is from Mathura, and there girls don’t choose law. They have a feeling that if a girl is a lawyer, she will not get married. My daddy wanted me to do CA or an alternative to that. And he said if you want to do law, you have to pay your own money and fees. That’s how I started to give auditions, tried for jobs in call centres, did ad films, and thus started paying my fees.

The young actor also enrolled herself in acting workshops and “enjoyed it”. “And for all this, my mom was a huge support,” says Malvika who has received her licence from Bar Council of India and will soon be giving her All-India Bar exams.

On the work front, Malvika has a Tamil project in her kitty and wishes to do films with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Prabhas. On a lighter note, when asked what does she choose if she gets a movie with All Arjun and an important criminal case, she confidentially concludes saying, “I am good at multi-tasking and will adjust the dates accordingly.”

