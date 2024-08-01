A thorough gentleman: Former cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad remembered

Tributes pour in for former India player and coach, who died after lengthy battle with blood cancer

By PTI Updated On - 1 August 2024, 12:55 PM

Photo: X

New Delhi: Anshuman Gaekwad’s “dedication, resilience, and unparalleled love” for the game were fondly recalled as tributes poured in for the former India player and coach, who died after a lengthy battle with blood cancer.

Gaekwad, who also served Indian cricket as a selector, passed away on Saturday night in Vadodara. He donned the national jersey in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs. The demise was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other bigwigs of Indian cricket.

Also Read Former India Cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passes at 71

Member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side and current BCCI chief Roger Binny, who was a one-time teammate of Gaekwad, said the cricketing community will miss him. “His dedication, resilience, and love for the game were unparalleled. He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered,” said Binny in a statement.

“Saddened by news of the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad ji. May god give strength to his family & loved ones,” wrote India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian team for a white-ball series, on his X account.

Saddened by news of the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad ji. May god give strength to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/64PT3VLyU4 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2024

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had a close relationship with Gaekwad, having made his international debut in 1998 when the latter was the team coach. “Anshuman Gaekwad’s sir demise is a heartbreaking news. Have fond memories of making my Test debut under his coaching. A thorough gentleman. Indian cricket will be poorer in his absence. Rest in Peace. Condolences to family,” said Harbhajan, who went on to play 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the country.

Anshuman Gaekwad’s sir demise is a heartbreaking news. Have fond memories of making my Test debut under his coaching. A thorough gentleman. Indian cricket will be poorer in his absence. Rest in Peace. Condolences to family 🙏OM Shanti OM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 31, 2024

Prime Minister Modi condoled the death of Gaekwad and said he had made immense contribution to Indian cricket. “Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said through his official X account.

Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2024

In his condolence message, Home Minister Amit Shah said Gaekwad “enhanced” Indian cricket with his skills. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad Ji, a legendary cricketer whose cricketing skills enhanced the pride of Indian cricket. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers during this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” said Shah.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad Ji, a legendary cricketer whose cricketing skills enhanced the pride of Indian cricket. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers during this hour of grief. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 31, 2024

BCCI secretary Jay Shah termed it a “profound loss”. “A true servant of Indian cricket, he will be remembered for his courage, wisdom, and dedication to the sport.

“His contribution to the game has been significant, and he leaves behind a lasting legacy,” said Jay Shah in a BCCI statement.

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace🙏 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 31, 2024

The BCCI added that Gaekwad faced the best bowlers in the world without flinching one bit. “Known for his solid technique and firm determination, he showed steely resolve while facing some of the finest spells of fast bowling during a time when protective gear was minimal,” the body stated.

Gaekwad is best remembered for his brave 81 at Jamaica in 1976, where he stood up to a ferocious bowling attack on a tough pitch, and his gritty 201 against Pakistan at Jalandhar in 1983, where he batted for 671 minutes.

He also had a stellar domestic record, having featured in over 200 first-class games in which he scored over 12,000 runs, including 34 centuries and 47 fifties.

“His strategic acumen and deep understanding of the game earned him immense respect from players and peers alike. Never hesitant to take up challenges, he donned different hats and seized every opportunity to serve Indian cricket,” the BCCI said in its condolence message.

The BCCI had recently disbursed Rs 1 crore for the medical expenses of Gaekwad, who was getting treated at the Kings’ College Hospital in London before being brought back home.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja too conveyed his thoughts about Gaekwad and remembered him as “gallant” person. “Deeply saddened by passing of Anshuman Gaekwad. An affable, polished gentleman, he was my late brother’s buddy which made me fond of him!! Fought gallantly against cancer and gave it his all — bit like his batting,” said Raja.

Deeply saddened by passing of Anshuman Gaekwad. An affable polished gentleman, he was my late brothers buddy which made me fond of him !! Fought gallantry against cancer and gave it his all – bit like his batting.

RIP — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 31, 2024