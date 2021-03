A3 one-day league: Nimai Bachi bowls Ranga Reddy to big win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Nimai Bachi (5/20) bowled Ranga Reddy to big win over Safilguda in the A3 one-day cricket league on Thursday.

Pool-C: Team Kun CC 160 in 34.2 overs (Ishaan Manish 50, Raghuram 3/24, Siddaratha 4/7) lost to AB Colony 164/3 in 19.5 overs (Hidson 60 no)

Pool F: Universal 140 in 36 overs lost to Reliance 141/5 in 30 overs (Harsha Mittal 56); Ranga Reddy CC 221 in 49 overs (NihaalReddy 56, Avaneesh 69, Danush 4/29) bt Safilguda CC 98 in 31.1 overs (Utkarsh 3/18,Nimai Bachu 5/20); Picket CC 119 in 33 overs (Aman 4/24) lost to Akshit CC121/3 in 29.2 overs; Gunnrock 184/7 in 50 overs (Vamshi Pawar 3/38) lost to Safilguda 187/6 in 38.2 overs ( Nagraj 3/32); Natraj 191 in 44.4 overs (Rishikesh 3/29, Ram Charan 4/21, Sai Ganesh 3/32) lost to Sutton 194/8 in 37.4(Madhava 68, Arun Kumar 4/51)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .