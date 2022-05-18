Aadhi Pinisetty ties the knot with Nikki Galrani

Wed - 18 May 22

‘Rangasthalam’ fame actor Aadhi Pinisetty has tied the knot with Nikki Galrani at a hush hush ceremony today in Chennai. After having dated for a few years, the couple got engaged in March this year.

The gala celebrations began with a haldi ceremony with only their close circles in attendance. The pictures of the haldi ceremony have since then set the social media platforms ablaze.

Actors Nani and Sandeep Kishan, and a few others from the industry have also reportedly attended the ceremonies to celebrate the couple.

The couple Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani acted together in some movies such as ‘Maragatha Nayagam’ and ‘Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka’, and, reportedly, gradually fell in love with each other.

Meanwhile, Aadhi Pinisetty is all set to be playing an antagonist in the upcoming Telugu film ‘Warrior’, which will see actor Ram Pothineni playing the lead role.