Aadil Khan will get his chance soon: Manuel Roca

Speaking on the eve of their ISL clash against Jamshedpur FC, the Spaniard said that their captain suffered injury ahead of the season that forced him out of the starting line-up

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football Club’s captain Adil Khan, who failed to find a place in the starting line-up so far, will get his chances to start soon, according to coach Manuel Marquez Roca. Speaking on the eve of their ISL clash against Jamshedpur FC, the Spaniard said that their captain suffered injury ahead of the season that forced him out of the starting line-up.

“He is a very good international player. He can play in centre back as well as in mid-field. In the beginning of the competition, he had an injury. So he could not start in the first two matches. And the other centre backs who are playing are good. So he had to wait. But for sure, his time will come. For a player like him, he is crucial for it. He will play soon,” said the coach.

The 52-year-old manager is delighted to have a clean sheet so far in the competition. Hyderabad FC had the dubious distinction of conceding the most goals last season and finished with just two wins. But in the new season, their record seems pretty good. “The first thing is we are very happy with the consecutive clean sheet. Not just that, the opponents didn’t have too many chances against our defence. This is a very positive thing.”

However, HFC didn’t record a single field goal in two matches but the coach is not worried. “We didn’t have many clear chances in Bengaluru. We had only two. We have 13 shoots but only two of them are on target. We are satisfied with the performances and we have to improve in all departments.”

Hyderabad suffered a blow in their last match against Bengaluru FC as Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre suffered injuries. Chianese, making his debut as rolled over his ankle and later, Sastre too left the field after pulling his hamstring. Speaking on their injuries, he said, “We don’t know exactly how long they will take for recovery. Joel’s problem is with ankle ligament. Tomorrow they will not play for us. I don’t want to give any time frame on their comeback yet.”

Speaking about their chances against Jamshedpur FC, he said, “They are a very good side. Against Chennaiyin, they conceded two games. But it was hard. They lost centre back. But they fought until the end of the game. But the other day (against Odisha FC) it was the opposite. They started strong. They have very good players. One thing, they can score in all the moments of the game. It will be a tough game.”

He was also all praise for Indian defenders Ashish Roy and Akash Mishra. “I am pretty happy with their show against Bengaluru. For me, I see these guys everyday and I know the quality of them. Everyone has different qualities. All of them are good defenders,” he concluded.

