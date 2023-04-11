Aaditya Thackeray meets KTR, hails T-Hub

Aaditya Thackeray met IT Minister KT Rama Rao and discussed different aspects pertaining to urbanism, technology and the measures to fuel India’s growth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Shiv Sena (UBT faction) Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray was full of praise for Telangana and the ‘amazing work’ happening at T-Hub.

Thackeray also met IT Minister KT Rama Rao and discussed different aspects pertaining to urbanism, technology and the measures to fuel India’s growth.

“Always fantastic and encouraging to meet IT Minister KT Rama Raoji and connect over our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India’s growth,” (sic) Thackeray tweeted.

Visiting T-Hub, he lauded the concept and the work being done to promote startups, innovators and ideators. Sharing images of his meeting with the IT Minister, he tweeted: “Visited the T-Hub and witnessed the amazing work that’s happened there for startups, innovators and ideators.”

Thackeray had called on the IT Minister last year on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum event at Davos at the Telangana Pavilion. Thackeray was at the event as the Maharashtra Tourism Minister. The two had discussed on the possible areas where both Telangana and Maharashtra could work together in IT, life science, pharma and other sectors.

Pleasure reconnecting with you Aaditya Ji after our meeting at Davos last year Look forward to more conversations in future https://t.co/OuIrcSm7dL — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 11, 2023

Reminding Thackeray about the meeting, KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Pleasure reconnecting with you Aaditya Ji after our meeting at Davos last year. Look forward to more conversations in future.”

Later in the day, Thackeray, while interacting with students of GITAM Deemed to be University here, said it was sad to witness that Maharashtra was lagging behind in different sectors.

“We have an unconstitutional government in Maharashtra, which sets aside the Constitution. Maharashtra is no more an attractive State for investment due to political instability,” he said.

