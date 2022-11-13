Aahana Kumra opens up on her experience of working on ‘India Lockdown’

Hyderabad: Over the years, Aahana Kumra has made a name for herself in the showbiz. The actor is now all set to be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s anthology film ‘India Lockdown’ and she is quite excited for it.

Talking about her experience of working in the film, Aahana is all praise for her director. She raves, “He is a very collaborative director and truly a feminist. The way he is with women and the way he makes them feel comfortable on his sets is absolutely incredible. He is somebody who jokes around, has fun and truly enjoys the process and I think there are few filmmakers who do that.”

The actor also revealed how Madhur wanted her look to be completely new and never-seen-before. “He didn’t want people to recognise Aahana but my character in the film. So, we tried a couple of looks and wigs but then I told him that I would curl my hair and I myself was quite surprised by the end result. I can’t wait for people to see it,” she exclaims.

The story is set in the backdrop of Covid-induced lockdown in India and coincidentally she even shot for it during the lockdown itself. “I play a pilot in the film who has a high-flying, luxurious life on her own but she gets very lonely during the lockdown as she realises that what she has surrounded herself with is not something permanent,” she informs, adding that her character is a very happy-go-lucky person but the loneliness of the lockdown makes her realise something new about herself.

“I saw many people go through that same thing in real life too during Covid. So, I think it will be a very relatable character,” she adds.

Aahana shares that she met a pilot to prep for the film and learned about her life and her job. But for her, it was mostly about understanding the emotions. “A lot in this film is about internalising the emotions of the theme and thankfully, we have all been in the lockdown and experienced it, loneliness being a big part of it. Being lonely is a boon and a curse, which I experienced during the lockdown as well as the shoot of the film,” she insists.