Aahana Kumra’s next project is titled ‘Cancer’ 

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:59 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: Aahana Kumra and Sharib Hashmi are all set to star in a Hindi feature film titled ‘Cancer’. The film is being directed by Faisal Hashmi, who is known for Gujarati language films like ‘Vitamin She’ and the award-winning ‘Short Circuit’.

Recently, the US-based entertainment production house Lonestar Films has announced the film. Talking about bagging this project, Aahana shared, “Once in a while, a script challenges you and makes you want to jump up and shoot the film right away. That’s what I felt after reading the script of ‘Cancer’, and I can’t wait to shoot it with my wonderful co-actor Sharib Hashmi and our director Faisal.”

‘Cancer’, written by Faisal Hashmi and Gary Rowlands, is touted as a mind-bending thriller and is in pre-production. The film will go on the floors early next year. The hunt for the third lead has begun and will be announced soon.

As the film was announced, Bollywood stars have shown their support for ‘Cancer’ through social media. Director Hansal Mehta along with Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Chandan Roy Sanyal took to Instagram to congratulate the cast. Additionally, Shreyas Talpade on Twitter said, “Congratulations on this new venture brother @PatelDevansh. Chief creative officer saheb… wishing you success for this one (sic).”

Incorporated in the USA, Lonestar Films is promoted by Pankaj Mamtora who is a serial entrepreneur. Chief creative officer Devansh Patel will handle the creative mandates alongside the project directors and oversee India operations.