Aakash BYJU’S launches ‘Education for All’ to offer free NEET, JEE coaching

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:21 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Aakash BYJU’S Launches ‘Education for All’ towards Inclusivity and Empowerment of the Girl Child.

Hyderabad: As part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, Aakash BYJU’S is organizing a major drive towards inclusivity and empowerment of girl students in the arena of private coaching for higher education through ‘Education for All’, a nationwide project to offer free NEET and JEE coaching and scholarships to nearly 2,000 Class IX-XII students from underprivileged families, especially girls.

The launch took place across India simultaneously at 45 locations with the main event taking place in Delhi that was attended by JC Chaudhry, Chairman, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director and Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash BYJU’S along with other company officials.

As per the project, all identified students will appear for Aakash BYJU’S National Talent Hunt Exam – 2022 (ANTHE 2022) scheduled to be held between November 5 to 13 across the country both in online and offline mode. The top 2,000 students would be given free coaching to Aakash BYJU’s NEET and IIT-JEE coaching programs, based on special considerations.

For identifying the beneficiary students, Aakash will partner with select NGOs, who can nominate students from economically weaker section, only girl child, and single parent (mother).

Aakash Chaudhry said, “the idea is to convert each of our centre in Aakash BYJU’S fast expanding network as a centre of excellence not only in coaching but also in inclusivity and women empowerment.”