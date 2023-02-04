Aakash BYJU’S launches Know Your NCERT kit for NEET aspirants

Hyderabad: Aakash BYJU’S has launched the Know Your NCERT (KYN) kit for NEET aspirants. The toolkit will offer curated modules in Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology to Aakash BYJU’S students of Classes XI to XII, offering a complete learning experience.

The KYN kit has been developed for frequent revisions of NCERT content and practice questions as well as their interpretation in mind. The questions have been framed on both concepts and facts that have been repeatedly asked in previous years’ question papers, a press release said.

KYN will assist students in comprehending a wide range of questions that may be asked in NEET and gain the ability to answer such questions with speed and accuracy. It also allows students to self-evaluate their level of preparation with NCERT and helps them in identifying areas for improvement.

Abhishek Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, Aakash BYJU’S said, “Know Your NCERT will provide an in-depth understanding of the NCERT books, giving aspirants a competitive advantage over their peers and helping them in scoring higher in NEET.”