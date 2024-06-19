Aakash Institute dominates JEE Advanced 2024

As many as 3,081 students qualified in JEE Advanced 2024, of which 2,819 students were from classroom programmes and 262 students were from distance and digital courses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 08:29 PM

Hyderabad: Aakash Institute students achieved impressive results in the JEE Advanced 2024 with one out of three students qualifying in the entrance test conducted for admissions to IITs.

Rishi Shukla, a two year classroom student from Hyderabad, secured all India rank (AIR) of 25. He had secured a perfect 300 / 300 score and a 100 percentile overall in JEE Main 2024 and was the Telangana state topper.

Krishna Sai Shishir, another four year classroom student at Aakash, who secured AIR 67 in JEE Advanced 2024, had a remarkable journey which also began when his parents discovered ANTHE.