Aamir Khan has made Chay more confident

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: Calm, cool, and extremely charming are probably the words that best describe Naga Chaitanya. We caught up with the Telugu film actor just ahead of the release of his pan-India film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in which he’s starring with Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Chaitanya says he’s grown up watching Aamir Khan’s films and has been heavily inspired by his body of work. And to finally get an opportunity to share screen space with him has made Chay more confident as an actor. “There’s nothing better than spending time with someone who inspires you because you can know their process and watch how they do things. Even before I read the script, I agreed to it just so that I can be next to Aamir sir. I was craving to observe him and see what makes his process so brilliant,” shares the 35-year-old actor.

On being a part of the remake of a legendary film like ‘Forrest Gump’, Chaitanya said, “‘Forrest Gump’ is such an iconic film and it has been a part of my growing years. My parents have been heavily influenced by the film – mom used to have the CD and would listen to its soundtrack. All of that is still familiar to me. But even in my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d be a part of its remake. The film has given me a lot of exposure as an actor and I don’t think there’s anyone apart from Aamir sir who can adapt such an iconic film to our sensibilities and languages.”

Chaitanya says ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be different from ‘Forrest Gump’ in terms of the historical events shown in the film and how everything has been Indianised. “‘Forrest Gump’ takes you through the journey of Forrest and how he has influenced several defining historical events in the United States. In ‘Laal Singh…’, we see how Laal influences major Indian events. So, while you may walk into the theatres thinking it’s a remake, you will walk out with a whole new perspective. Laal will make you cry, laugh but most importantly feel,” shared Chaitanya, who is a huge fan of director Christopher Nolan.

Recently, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was screened at Megastar Chiranjeevi’s house in the presence of Sukumar, SS Rajamouli, and Nagarjuna, apart from Chaitanya and Aamir. “We’ve had many screenings but this was the most special one. It was a magical experience to have had all these legendary filmmakers and actors in one room and watch them consume our film. I was curious for their reactions and feedback because they have inspired me for so long,” shared the ‘Bangarraju’ actor about the screening.

What has the ‘Thank You’ actor learned from his father and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna? “His discipline towards the craft is unmatched,” replied Chay.

Films apart, what does Chay enjoy doing? “During the pandemic, I got back to my reading habit. I’ve been trying my hand at cooking – everyone became a MasterChef in that period and I was one of them. I’ve been working out a lot and have attended MasterClass sessions online. I also enjoy motorcycling. These apart, I really enjoy listening to music. When we were shooting ‘Laal…’ Aamir sir would play us his favourite tracks in the car and it was lovely,” he said.

Chaitanya has finished shooting for his Prime Video series ‘Dootha’ under Vikram Kumar’s direction and a bilingual film with Venkat Prabhu. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ releases in theatres on August 11.