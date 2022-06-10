Aamir to attend Khelo India Youth Games event in Panchkula on June 12

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan, who is also popularly known as one of the biggest sports aficionados, is all set to leave for Panchkula, Haryana, to attend Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on June 12, Sunday.

Aamir will be present there as a celebrity guest and will be seen addressing the young athlete talent across schools and colleges of India. His presence is sure to boost enthusiasm and help in recognition of the talent present there. This is the first time Aamir is going back to Haryana after ‘Dangal’.

This is not the first time that the ‘Lagaan’ actor has shown enthusiasm for grass root sports. From wrestling, and table tennis to cricket, he has rooted for it all. Back in 2016, Aamir introduced the world to the never-before-told story of Geeta and Babita Phogat through ‘Dangal’. And ‘Dangal’ turned out to be one of the biggest films worldwide, which put out the untold journey of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters in limelight.

Recently, the star hosted the finale of T-20 and proved his zeal for sports. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is gearing up for its release on August 11.