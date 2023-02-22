AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi is the Delhi Mayor

The Delhi Mayor election in which Shelly Oberoi won, was mired in controversy about the voting rights given to those nominated by Lt Gov of Delhi.

By PTI Updated On - 03:41 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed that AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi has won the MCD mayoral polls.

The voting was held at the Civic Centre.

“The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again wholehearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.