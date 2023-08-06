AAP issues whip to RS MPs to oppose Delhi Amendment Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

By IANS Updated On - 07:07 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha (RS) MPs directing them to be present in the House on Monday and Tuesday as National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill will be introduced by the Centre government.

“All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 A.M onwards until the adjournment of the House from 7th August to 8th August 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as most important,” reads the AAP letter.

Lok Sabha has already passed this bill.

Opposition parties associated with Congress want to prevent the passage of the ‘National Capital Territory of Delhi Government (Amendment) Bill’ in the Rajya Sabha.

An appeal for voting against this bill has been made to all opposition parties. However, the government said that it has sufficient strength in the Rajya Sabha to pass this bill.