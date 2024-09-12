Aarti shocked over Jayam Ravi announcing end of their marriage

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 12 September 2024, 02:50 PM

Aarti

Hyderabad: Actor Jayam Ravi recently announced his separation from his wife, Aarti, after 15 years of marriage.

However, Aarti expressed shock and sadness over the public disclosure, stating that the announcement was made without her knowledge or consent. “I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent,” Aarti revealed. She emphasized that such a significant matter should have been handled with “grace, respect, and privacy.”

Aarti also shared her disappointment over not having the opportunity to speak directly with Jayam Ravi, leaving her and their children blindsided by the news. “The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one-sided and does not benefit our family,” she added.

Despite the painful situation, Aarti is focused on the well-being of their children and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from fans, the media, and loved ones during this difficult time.

