AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli keep things simple, says Josh Philippe

Published: 11:45 am

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s cricketer from Australia Josh Philippe heaped praises on the senior pros in the team AB de Villiers and captain Virat Kohli calling them best in the business.

Philippe played only five games for RCB in the IPL, which was held in UAE, but he had a good run in the Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers. Speaking about his interaction with teammates at the RCB, he said, “I think it was just being in the same dressing room as some absolute superstars like that was really special. I sort of leant on AB a lot. He gave me some great advice along the way. It was just really cool to see how they go about their business out in the middle. There were some really challenging situations out there, but they keep it so simple. Every time I asked a question or asked what they were thinking, it just went back down to stand still, watch the ball, some really simple clear messages. It was pretty cool to know that the best in the business just keep it simple,” he said.

“It was nice to hear him say those words. He sort of mentioned it on the plane but then to say it to the media obviously is pretty special as well, so I’ve just got to train well and try not to get injured,” he added.