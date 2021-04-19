AB InBev adopts renewable energy at Telangana facility

Replaces 18 per cent of its electricity with solar power at Crown brewery in the State, following similar efforts at Mysore and Aurangabad facilities

Hyderabad: Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) India’s Crown brewery in Telangana has made a shift to solar power, augmenting its adoption of greener electricity across its brewing operations.

The adoption of renewable electricity in its third brewery contributes towards AB InBev’s global commitment to secure 100 per cent of the company’s purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025. The brewer’s facilities in Mysore and Aurangabad had earlier partially switched to renewable electricity.

The project capacity for the solar panel installation at Crown brewery is DC 998 KWP, AC 773 KW, which will generate an average of 4,000 units per day. With an electricity requirement of about 22,000 units per day, AB InBev India will produce 18 per cent of the electricity through renewable sources.

“As climate change continues to threaten our world, we at AB InBev, remain committed to adopt greener alternatives,” said Ashwin Kak, Procurement & Sustainability head, India & South East Asia, AB InBev.

AB InBev is a publicly traded company based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico and South Africa stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange.

AB InBev is part of RE-100, a collaborative, global initiative uniting more than 100 businesses committed to the use of renewable electricity in their operations. The company plans to enter into similar agreements in the future.

