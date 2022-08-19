ABVP leader’s attempt to threaten backfires, three suffer burn injuries at Narayana College

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: A student leader’s attempt to threaten a college principal by dousing himself in fuel backfired after he accidentally set himself on fire, with the incident leading to three persons suffering burn injuries.

The incident was at Narayana College in Amberpet on Friday. Police said a student, Sai Narayana, an intermediate student from the college had complained to the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) saying that the principal of the college was demanding money for issuing a transfer certificate. Sai Narayana had completed his intermediate second year course from the college.

On Friday afternoon Sai Narayana, along with ABVP leader Sandeep and a few others went to the college to meet principal Sudhakar Reddy. They entered the principal’s room and started an argument. The principal was reportedly asking the student to clear his fee dues of around Rs.20,000.

“Sandeep, who was carrying a bottle of fuel with him, doused himself with the fuel in a bid to threaten the principal. However, there was a lighted lamp near a deity in the room and accidentally some fuel fell on it, resulting in Sandeep catching fire. Sandeep, Sudhakar Reddy and a staff member Ashok who were in the room suffered burn injuries,” Amberpet Inspector Perum Sudhakar said, adding that furniture in the room too was gutted.

The college staff rushed the three to Gandhi Hospital, from where they were later shifted to a private hospital.

The police said they were enquiring into the incident and recorded the statements of the injured persons. The police seized the digital video recorder and CCTV footage from the college. “We have come to know along with Sandeep, around seven persons had entered the college,” the Inspector said.

The condition of Sandeep, who suffered around 65 per cent burns, was stated to be critical while Ashok sustained 50 per cent burns.

Meanwhile the Board of Intermediate has issued a show cause notice and asked the management of Narayana College to submit a report to them about the incident.