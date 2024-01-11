ABVP leaders protest against government over allocation of PJTSAU land for construction of High Court

| Abvp Leaders Protest Against Government Over Allocation Of Pjtsau Land For Construction Of New High Court

ABVP leaders raised anti-government slogans at the Osmania University and also burnt the effigy of CM Revanth Reddy, demanding to revoke GO 55.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 January 2024, 06:20 PM

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: ABVP leaders staged a protest at Osmania University against Telangana government over allotting 100 acres of land belonging to Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) for the construction of a new High Court building in Rajendranagar.

Students of PJTSAU in Rajendranagar also protested the government’s decision by organising a rally and displaying placards.

The state government made the decision to construct a new building after Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe, along with judges and advocates, urged the government to address the dilapidated condition of the existing High Court building.