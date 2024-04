Cyberabad SOT conducts rains on belt shops, liquor worth Rs. 2 lakh seized

24 April 2024

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations team conducted raids on belt shops at various places on Tuesday night and seized liquor worth Rs. 2.01 lakh. Acting on information, the teams conducted raids in Medchal, Balanagar, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Madhapur zones and caught 22 people who were found selling liquor illegal.