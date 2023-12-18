PJTSAU gets DGCA approval for Drone Pilot Training

Keeping in view the agri-domain expertise of PJTSAU on drones, DGCA accorded permission to “PJTSAU Drone Academy” for the benefit of the farming community of Telangana state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the “PJTSAU Drone Academy” for establishing a Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO), which will provide agri-drone pilot training to farmers, diploma holders, Agri graduates, unemployed rural youth with the assistance from M/s. Marut Drone tech Private Limited, Hyderabad for ten years, according to a press release.

Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has immensely contributed to the development of crop specific standard operating protocols (SOPs) for drone-based pesticide spraying in seven major crops of Telangana state viz., Rice, Cotton, Pigeonpea, Groundnut, Soybean, Sesame, and Safflower.

The information on the development of crop-specific SOPs for drone-based spraying of pesticides in major field crops was submitted to the National Committee, Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

This academy will be operational shortly at SABM building, Hyderabad. The proposed agri-drone pilot training course will be offered for 6 days, covering the aspects relating to drone pilot training, operational safety, risk assessment, DGCA rules and regulations, crop-specific SOPs, etc.