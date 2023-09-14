Access SC’s real-time data with just a click on National Judicial Data Grid

As is seen on the screen, for the year 2023 the total pendency of registered cases and unregistered cases is 64,854 and 15,490 respectively.

By ANI Published Date - 08:29 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court of India onboarding the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) portal, the flagship project of the e-Courts project completes the full circle, said an official release.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Law and Justice, “Now we have all three tiers of Indian judiciary on NJDG portal. NJDG is recognized as a significant innovation under the ease of doing business initiative of the Government of India.” The NJDG portal is a national repository of data relating to cases instituted, pending and disposed of by the courts across the length and breadth of the country.

Now with a click of a button, one may access case-related information, statistics such as institution, pendency and disposal of cases, case types, and year-wise break-up of the Supreme Court of India, said the release.

NJDG has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in close coordination with the in-house software development team of the Computer Cell, Registry with an interactive interface and analytics dashboard. The entire database shall be periodically updated on the NJDG portal, it added.

To date, the NJDG portal remains unparalleled, and the same is accessible at the click of a button to its citizenry.

It further stated, “NJDG is sui generis as it has brought transparency, and accountability within the realm of the Indian judicial system by sharing all relevant data of cases instituted, pending and disposed of.”

The official release said, “Since the launch of the NJDG portal, the benefits of the NJDG portal can be summed up as increased transparency, accountability and responsibility, improved efficiency, increased coordination, informed decision-making, optimum deployment of resources and manpower single source of data and huge potential for high-quality research work.”

The NJDG-SCI portal can be accessed through the website of the Supreme Court of India by clicking on the tab button ‘NJDG’.

There are three main webpages of the NJDG-SCI portal, namely ‘At a glance’, ‘Pending dashboard’ and ‘Disposed dashboard’.

“At a Glance, the web page publishes the current year’s pendency of civil and criminal cases,total pendency inclusive of REGISTERED and UNREGISTERED CASES, number of cases instituted in last month, number of cases disposed of in last month, number of cases instituted in the current year, disposal in the current year and CORAM wise pending cases – 3 Judges, 5 Judges, 7 Judges, 9 Judges,” said the release.

As is seen on the screen, for the year 2023 the total pendency of registered cases and unregistered cases is 64,854 and 15,490 respectively.

Last month, the cases instituted and cases disposed of were 5,412 and 5,033 respectively, said the official release.