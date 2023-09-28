Accused in Ujjain minor rape incident arrested, Madhya Pradesh CM assures ‘strict action’

By PTI Updated On - 10:54 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday evening that the accused in the Ujjain minor rape incident has been arrested.Â The accused, identified as Bharat Soni, a resident of Ujjain district, will face the strict punishment for his actions, CM Chouhan told reporters.

CM Chouhan further emphasized the commitment to ensuring that justice will be served in this case, and said, the accused will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished.”He further stated that he was monitoring the situation closely every hour.

“The victim is my daughter, the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will take care of her,” CM Chouhan added.

Meanwhile, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said, “There is an accused in the rape case. Another auto driver will also face a case for not informing the police about the incident. Since the victim did not disclose the crime scene initially, we were taking the accused for a recreation of the crime scene.

During this, the accused tried to escape and got injured, along with one of our police officers. Both of them have been provided with medical assistance.”

Earlier, SP Sharma said that the incident was reported within the jurisdiction of the Mahakal police station on September 25.Â “As soon as we received the information, the girl was immediately taken for a medical examination.

The girl was unable to tell about her place, so a counsellor was called to assist. The counsellor interacted with her and confirmed her situation, SP Sharma said.

On medical grounds, a case was registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for further investigation.

