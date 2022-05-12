Ace current affairs topic

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will be India’s first bullet train route, while Surat city will get India’s first bullet train station.

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation of the previous article to help you handle the Current Affairs topics. Here are a few sample questions with explanation:

1) Which Central Bank is the highest buyer of gold in 2021?

a. RBI

b. Central Bank of Thailand

c. US Fed Bank

d. Bank of Dubai

Ans – (b)

Explanation: Central Bank of Thailand (Bank of Thailand) was the highest buyer of gold in 2021 and bought 90 metric tonnes of gold. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has emerged as the second-largest buyer of gold among the world’s Central Banks in 2021. RBI bought 77.5 metric tonnes in 2021 taking its total gold reserve to 754.1 tonnes at the end of December 2021.

(2) ‘Take a Break’ is a campaign, it is launched by…?

a. Facebook

b. WhatsApp

c. Instagram

d.Telegram

Ans – (c)

Explanation: Instagram has announced a new campaign named ‘Take a Break’ that will alert users scrolling on Instagram to periodically take breaks from the platform and focus on other things. This campaign has been launched by Instagram in India and various other countries. The platform will also alert users of the new inclusion with a notification.

(3) In which of the following state, India’s first bio-mass based hydrogen plant is to come up?

a. Jharkhand

b. Chattisgarh

c. Odisha

d. Madhya Pradesh

Ans – (d)

Explanation: India’s first commercial-scale biomass-based hydrogen plant will come up at Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. Every day this plant will produce one tonne of hydrogen, from 30 tonnes of biomass feedstock. The plant is being put up by a joint venture of Watomo Energies Ltd and Biezel Green Energy.

(4) Match the following?

1.Policy repo rate a. 18%

2.Bank Rate b.3.35%

3.Reverse Repo Rate c.4.25%

4.SLR d. 4%

a. 1-b, 2-c, 3-d, 4-a

b.1-d, 2-c, 3-b, 4-a

c.1-c, 2-d, 3-b, 4-a

d.1-b, 2-d,3-c, 4-a

Ans – (b)

Explanation: RBI has maintained status in its latest monetary policy. The MPC decided to continue with the accommodative stance. RBI has projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 7.8 per cent. The latest rates are

Policy Repo Rate : 4.00%

Reverse Repo Rate : 3.35%

Marginal Standing Facility Rate : 4.25%

Bank Rate : 4.25%

CRR : 4.00%

SLR : 18.00%

(5) RBI has reopened Voluntary Retention Route for investments by…?

a. Retired employees

b. Bank employees

c. FPIs

d. QFIs

Ans – (c)

Explanation: The Reserve Bank of India had introduced the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) for investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in debts in 2019 with an investment limit of Rs1,50,000 crore. Out of this, around Rs1,49,995 crore have been availed so far in three tranches.

(6) Which of the following city gets India’s first bullet train station?

a. Ahmedabad

b. Mumbai

c. Vadodara

d. Surat

Ans – (d)

Explanation: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will be India’s first bullet train route, while Surat city will get India’s first bullet train station. National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) will be constructing this project that is scheduled to be completed by December 2024.

(7) According to World Book of Records, which country has world’s longest highway tunnel?

a. Bolivia

b. India

c. Peru

d. Brazil

Ans – (b)

Explanation: The World Book of Records has officially certified the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh as the ‘World’s Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet. The 9.02 km long highway tunnel has been constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Rohtang Pass on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh.

(8)Recently a program was launched known as JIVA, what is its objective?

a. Teaching meditation skills

b. Providing life skills

c. Promoting natural farming

d. self-realisation

Ans – (c)

Explanation: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has launched an agroecology-based programme called ‘JIVA’ (meaning life) to promote natural farming, ensure sustainability and rejuvenate ‘life’ around agricultural field. The JIVA programme has been launched under its existing watershed and wadi programmes. NABARD will invest Rs 50,000 per hectare under this programme.

– V. Rajendra Sharma

Faculty, 9849212411

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .