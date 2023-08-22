| Act On Attack On Fishermen By Lankan Nationals Tn Cm Stalin To Centre

By PTI Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Chennai: Flagging the assault on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to take appropriate action to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

In his letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Chief Minister, raising the issue of assault, termed it a matter of ‘grave concern’ that warranted immediate intervention.

“Recent reports have highlighted increased number of attacks on Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals, and on August 21, 2023 alone, nine instances were reported. These incidents are causing serious harm to their morale and impacts livelihood severely.”

Lankan nationals inflicted physical harm on Tamil Nadu fishermen and robbed them, leaving them helpless and distressed.

“The injured fishermen had to undergo medical treatment in government hospitals, which underscores the gravity of the incidents.” The Chief Minister urged the External Affairs Minister to request the Sri Lankan authorities to take swift and decisive action to identify and bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice.

The Centre must convey to Sri Lanka its strong concern over such incidents and the importance of ensuring the safety of Indian fishermen.

Stalin said the livelihoods of fishermen are intricately tied to the oceans and these recurring acts of violence not only jeopardised their lives and well-being but also hindered their ability to sustain their families and communities.

Such incidents undermined the spirit of peaceful coexistence and violated the fundamental rights of fishermen and the principles of international maritime law.

