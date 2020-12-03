Act tough on sand mafia, Puvvada to officials

He told the district administration to establish a special task force involving police, revenue and mining departments to control illegal mining and transportation of sand

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the district officials to crack the whip against the sand mafia and take strict measures to curtail illegal sand mining in the district. He told the district administration to establish a special task force involving police, revenue and mining departments to control illegal mining and transportation of sand. Inspections have to be conducted from 6 pm to 6 am daily to check the illegal transportation of sand.

Speaking at the Zilla Praja Parishad general body meeting here on Thursday, Ajay Kumar stated that in order to address the needs of the public a sand yard was made available at NSP camp in the city. Around 2,200 cubic metres of sand mined from river Godavari reaches was available for private use at the yard and those in requirement could book the sand through the online system, the Minister said. He also wanted the officials to take steps to curb illegal mining of soil.

Ajay Kumar stated that the State government has been allocating huge amounts of funds to strengthen the local bodies. The officials and the elected representatives have to make collective efforts for the effective implementation of welfare and development programmes in the district.

The Minister informed that despite the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the government managed to take the benefits of welfare and development programmes to the beneficiaries this year. Steps have to be taken to complete pending works in the next year.

District Collector RV Karnan, responding to queries raised over sand availability by several members, said for local needs tahsildars were issuing tokens for sand supply. Immediate steps would be taken to set up a special task force to check illegal sand transportation.

Referring to paddy procurement the Collector said every grain of paddy with prescribed moisture content would be procured. On the absence of mandal level officials at Mandal Praja Parishad general body meetings, he said action would be initiated against the erring officials.

Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chairman Lingala Kamalraj said a representation would be sent to the State government through the Transport Minister seeking supply of fine rice to Anganwadi centres. MLC B Lakshminarayana, ZP CEO, Ch Priyanka, Additional Collector Sneha Latha and others were present.

