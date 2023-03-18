Actor Jayaram gets clicked with Mahesh Babu from sets of SSMB28

| Actor Jayaram Gets Clicked With Mahesh Babu From The Sets Of Ssmb28

Actor Jayaram clicked a picture with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas from the sets of SSMB28

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is currently filming for his upcoming movie SSMB28 under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. The film’s production is currently taking place in Hyderabad. After a heavy action schedule, Trivikram Srinivivas is now shooting a few family drama scenes in a house in Hyderabad.

Along with Mahesh Babu, actor Jayaram is also participating in the current schedule. Today, actor Jayaram clicked a picture with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas from the sets of SSMB28 and shared it on his Instagram. Jayaram stated that he is super excited to be a part of the SSMB28 movie team.

Actor Jayaram also said that he grew up watching superstar Krishna’s films, and now acting together with his son, superstar Mahesh Babu, is very happy for him as an actor. Jayaram also shared his happiness to be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

SSMB28 is the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after delivering two blockbusters, Athadu and Khaleja, earlier. Trivikram Srinivas has already stated that SSMB28 is going to be a complete action entertainer. The film is going to be released in August 2023.

SSMB28 is being produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela are the female leads. Thaman S is composing the music for the film.

