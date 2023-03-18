Vishwak Sen launches his version 2.0 with Das Ka Dhamki

Das Ka Dhamki is going to be released on March 22 for Ugadi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:20 AM, Sat - 18 March 23

File Photo

By Kiran

Vishwak Sen is very confident in his upcoming release, Das Ka Dhamki. The film is going to be released on March 22 in multiple languages. This is the first pan-Indian film for Vishwak Sen. Also, Das Ka Dhamki marks Vishwak Sen‘s second film as both director and producer, besides being an actor. Today, a grand pre-release event was conducted by Vishwak Sen for Das Ka Dhamki, with his favorite actor Jr NTR gracing it.

At the event, Vishwak Sen revealed an interesting thing about himself and his film Das Ka Dhamki.

Vishwak Sen said that he had put all his money and energy into Das Ka Dhamki. Having gone beyond his limits for Das Ka Dhamki is not at all a regret for the actor. Instead, he is quite confident in his work since he himself directed the film after five years. Vishwak Sen said that the audiences will enjoy his film with its best songs and lots of comedy in the first half, and they will be thrilled with the main plot in the second half. Vishwak Sen also added that he has a special surprise for the audience towards the end of the film.

Vishwak Sen promised that Das Ka Dhamki will mark the launch of his version 2.0.

Das Ka Dhamki is going to be released on March 22 for Ugadi. Nivetha Pethuraj is the female lead. Leon James composed the music for the film.

Also Read Jr NTR lists his favorite films of Vishwak Sen