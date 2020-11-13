Actor Katrina Kaif finds ‘paradise’ in Maldives

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a pure white coloured bralette.

By | Published: 10:45 am

New Delhi: Actor Katrina Kaif on Thursday treated her fans to two stunning pictures as she was seen enjoying by the serene blue sea in the Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



The ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a pure white coloured bralette.

While one of the pictures see Katrina looking at the camera with a bright smile on her face, the other one sees her acing the side pose as she flaunts her bralette.

Keeping the caption short yet descriptive the 37-year-old actor wrote, “Paradise found,” along with a blue coloured heart.

Kaif had gone to the Maldives for a shoot earlier this week.