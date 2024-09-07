Actor Nithiin, wife Shalini welcome baby boy

Nithin shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting a picture with the caption, "Welcoming the NEWEST STAR of our family." The couple, who married in 2020, received an outpouring of congratulations from fans and well-wishers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 September 2024, 12:08 PM

On the work front, Nithin is currently busy filming his upcoming movie, Thammudu. He also has another project, Robinhood, lined up for the future.