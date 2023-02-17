Actor VK Naresh meets Hyderabad cybercrime officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

V.K.Naresh on Friday met Hyderabad cybercrime police officials and enquired the progress of investigation into a complaint earlier filed by him

Hyderabad: Telugu senior actor V.K.Naresh on Friday met Hyderabad cybercrime police officials and enquired the progress of investigation into a complaint earlier filed by him regarding derogatory posts on him on social media.

Speaking to the media persons after meeting Cybercrime ACP KVM Prasad, Naresh expressed satisfaction on the progress in the investigation.

He claimed the investigators have identified few people, including web channels, who have been constantly posting derogatory comments on various social media platforms and that necessary action would be soon taken against them.