Hyderabad: Debt ridden man steals uncle’s gold, held

The police recovered 32 tolas gold ornaments from him

08:41 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A young man, who lost huge money to online betting and stole jewellery from his uncle’s house to clear the debt, was arrested by the Task Force along with Ramgopalpet police on Friday. The police recovered 32 tolas gold ornaments from him.

The suspect Suraj Malani (29), a resident of Ramgopalpet is the nephew of Gopal Das, the complainant. Police said Suraj regularly placed betting online for easy money and recently, he lost huge money and landed in debt. To clear it, Suraj committed theft of gold ornaments from his uncle’s house on February 11, in the absence of family members.

Based on a complaint and suspicion, Suraj was taken into custody and he confessed the offence.