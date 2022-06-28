Actor Walid Riachy is Excited About His Upcoming Projects, Says ‘Acting is My Passion’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:11 AM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Walid Riachy, a model-turned-actor from Beirut, is full of talent and excitement. The actor was seen in Kurup as Prince Walid, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan. The film helped Riachy gain more popularity among the movie lovers who were already aware of his exceptional talent as an actor.

The 32-year-old actor always wanted to do something exciting and creative in his life. His good looks, charming personality and confidence helped him become a successful fashion model. But he was also drawn to the art of acting. Hence, he started auditioning for various roles. Along with acting chops, Walid knows various languages, including English, Arabic and French. Knowing multiple languages indeed helps Riachy to play characters of different backgrounds.

Walid Riachy’s performance as Prince Walid in Kurup helped various filmmakers and producers notice his talent. He got offered various roles in movies and web shows. The actor currently has some projects on his kitty. Walid can’t wait to make an official announcement for the same.

When asked about his life after two big roles and how his career as an actor has shaped, actor-model Walid Riacy shares, “I am elated that I got such good roles in the past. Acting is my passion and I want to keep doing such peculiar roles in films of varous genres. I have some interesting projects in my hand. I am working on something currently. When the time is right, I will share it with the world.”

So what kind of roles actor Walid Riachy really wants to do? He says, “I would love to do an out-and-out comedy film and a dark and ruthless villain. Such roles attract me. They are quite challenging but if one gives their best, people will always remember these characters. But I am open to play every kind of character on screen.”