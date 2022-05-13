Actress Aroma Sharma on how she overcame the most traumatic experience of her life

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:10 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

A few traumatic experiences can etch an unforgettable impression on someone’s life. And it may take years to survive the damage. But, there are some exceptions and we are going to talk about one. Actress Aroma Sharma. The celebrity who has been living in our hearts for her up-to-par skills has endured a devastating experience.

Do you remember the year 2019, when actress Aroma Sharma competed for the title of Miss Friendship International 2019? This was the same year that the actress lost her beloved sister. Dating back to the same year, Aroma Sharma lost her sister to life and this incident shook her mind so much that she suffered a paralysis attack.

The actress was very much into modelling during those years. Aroma had to flee to China to represent India at Miss Friendship International 2019 right after a month of her sister’s death. Moreover, she was also hit by a paralysis attack. However, after toiling herself for days and nights, Aroma Sharma recovered herself in just a month and made it to the stage of the international pageant event.

“Those were the toughest days of my life, and all I felt was deep melancholy. It was very hard to accept that your one favourite person isn’t around you anymore. But their words, vigor and memories are eternal and my sister’s words motivated me to make an upturn,” said Aroma Sharma.

We can’t even imagine the pain that the actress has been through, can we? Aroma not only represented India at Miss Friendship International but also made it to the top ten of the pageant show. We are so proud and extremely glad that Aroma Sharma made it this far despite the harrowing event and her extreme medical conditions.

The actress is an inspiration for all of us. The dedication and motivation that she has shown for her passion are unrivalled. Besides that international extravaganza, Aroma Sharma was also glimpsed at Pune Fashion Week, Tassels and Vera Moda. She was recently seen in the music video “Tere Chale Aane Ke Baad.”

She has a slew of projects, which include big music videos and a debut film in the South. Aroma Sharma had a very onerous journey. She has come a long way, but still has miles to go. We wish her good luck and more success in the future.