IPL 2024: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh fined 20 pc of match fees for code of conduct breach

"He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," IPL/BCCI statement read.

By IANS Published Date - 12 May 2024, 03:20 PM

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting allrounder Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens, on Saturday.

Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which intended to cover all types of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct.

By way of example, “Article 2.20 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) the use of an illegal bat or illegal wicket-keeping gloves; and (b) failure to comply with the provisions of clause 6.3 of the IPL Match Playing Conditions.”

The article further reads, “When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 Offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 Offence)”

Ramandeep smashed a quickfire unbeaten 17, including a final-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah to lift KKR to 157/7, a total Kolkata managed to defend by bowling out MI for 139/8 in 16 overs to qualify for the playoffs.