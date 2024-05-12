Janhvi Kapoor embraces Dhoni’s No. 7, promotes ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’

Janhvi, playing Mahima in the Rajkummar Rao-led film, has been seen wearing attire featuring the number six.

By IANS Updated On - 12 May 2024, 03:47 PM

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming romantic sports drama ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, revealed the significance of the number six imprinted on her outfits worn for the movie’s promotions, and it has a sweet connection with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Janhvi, who is portraying Mahima in the Rajkummar Rao-starrer, has recently been spotted wearing outfits with the number six written on them.

On May 11, she wore a Barbie pink sleeveless crop top with the number six written on it, paired with a black and white striped skirt.

On May 3, she wore a blue half-sleeve crop top with ‘Mahi 6’ inscribed on the front, and ‘Cricket is life aur life is cricket’ at the back.

Responding to queries regarding the presence of number 6 on her promotional outfits and what’s the myth behind it, Janhvi answered in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with fans on Instagram.

The actress explained, “Mahima’s jersey number is 6, and although she is a big MS Dhoni fan, like we all are, his jersey number is 7.”

“When we decided, Sharan Sharma, me, and all of us, what my jersey number should be in the film, we realised that out of respect, ‘7’ should only be Dhoni sir’s number, and we should pick another one. Six is supposed to be my lucky number, and hopefully, it is lucky for me,” she added.

Janhvi further emphasised, “So, Mahima’s jersey number is 6, and Dhoni sir’s jersey number is 7, and should always be 7. No one should or can take the number 7.”

The actress, who was last seen in the movie ‘Bawaal’, said that ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is a love story and a family drama.

“It has comedy, romance, cricket, and emotions,” Janhvi ended.

The film narrates the story of an imperfectly perfect partnership between a couple with a shared love for cricket.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi, who previously worked together in the 2021 film ‘Roohi’.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is scheduled to release on May 31.