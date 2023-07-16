Actress Kajol reacts to her ‘uneducated political leaders’ comment

Kajol's recent statement on politicians sparked social media outrage and amid severe backslash, the actresss took to Twitter to clarify the issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 AM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Kajol recently commented on how India is ruled by politicians who have no educational background.

Her statement has created quite a stir in India and also sparked social media outrage. Amid severe backslash, the popular actress took to Twitter to clarify the issue.

“I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path,” she wrote in her Twitter post.

Kajol in a recent interview with The Quint, while speaking about women’s empowerment, said “Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education.”

“You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint,” she further added.